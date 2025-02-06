Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. 1,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

