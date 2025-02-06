SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

