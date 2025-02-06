SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Optimist Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $90.81 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

