SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Raised by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,767 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

