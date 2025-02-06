SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,985,000 after acquiring an additional 121,974 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.64 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
