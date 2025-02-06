Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Down 28.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) dropped 28.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.25). Approximately 19,416,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,395% from the average daily volume of 1,299,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Speedy Hire Plc will post 3.6102868 earnings per share for the current year.

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Speedy Hire

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,502.19). Also, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,752.84). Insiders purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $7,420,000 in the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Speedy Hire

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.