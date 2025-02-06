Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Down 28.4% – What’s Next?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.25). Approximately 19,416,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,395% from the average daily volume of 1,299,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect that Speedy Hire Plc will post 3.6102868 EPS for the current year.

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,502.19). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($52,506.56). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $7,420,000. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

