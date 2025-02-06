Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Down 28.4% – What’s Next?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.25). Approximately 19,416,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,395% from the average daily volume of 1,299,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Speedy Hire
Speedy Hire Stock Performance
Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect that Speedy Hire Plc will post 3.6102868 EPS for the current year.
Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,502.19). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($52,506.56). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $7,420,000. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.
About Speedy Hire
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Speedy Hire
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.