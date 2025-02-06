Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Sells $121,159.74 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $121,159.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,768.74. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 16.4 %

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 1,489,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,584. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

