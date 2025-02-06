Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $179,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 731,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 183,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.82. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

