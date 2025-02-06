Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $239,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 364,040 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5,776.0% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 249,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,534,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,165,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

