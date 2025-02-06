Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $658.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $473.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

SPOT opened at $625.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.02 and its 200-day moving average is $409.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 169.85 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $227.52 and a twelve month high of $630.77.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.