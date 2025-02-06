State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,528 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $645.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $375.20 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

