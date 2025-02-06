State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,497 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $244.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

