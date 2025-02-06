State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,262 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $27,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Realty Income by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

