State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

