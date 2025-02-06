STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.050-9.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion.
STERIS Trading Up 0.7 %
STERIS stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.97. 887,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.61. STERIS has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.84.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.75.
Insider Transactions at STERIS
In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
