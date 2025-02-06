Stifel Canada Comments on Sandstorm Gold Q4 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 909,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,756 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 398,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

