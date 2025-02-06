Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 6th (ARCC, ASH, CI, CNC, CNMD, CSGS, DGX, DSGX, EQNR, FORM)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 6th:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $323.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $198.00 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

