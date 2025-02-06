StockNews.com Upgrades Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NYSE:OIS opened at $5.15 on Monday. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $325.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oil States International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

