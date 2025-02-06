StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39, Zacks reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.26%.
StoneX Group Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47.
StoneX Group’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, February 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 21st.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
