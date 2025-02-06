Stratos Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 464,400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after purchasing an additional 403,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,776,000 after purchasing an additional 401,420 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

