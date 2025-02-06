Stratos Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

