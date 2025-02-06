Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after acquiring an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $23,495,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150,607 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,113 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

