Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $99.65 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $100.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,227.92. This trade represents a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,824 shares of company stock worth $53,611,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

