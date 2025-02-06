Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

