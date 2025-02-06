Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,332,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,473,000 after buying an additional 1,741,584 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,438,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

