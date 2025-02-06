Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $346.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.56. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $280.77 and a 52-week high of $349.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.