Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $366,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 133,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $175.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

