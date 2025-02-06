Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

