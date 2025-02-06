Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,022,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 182,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 346.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

