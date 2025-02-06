Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 798,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,610,000 after purchasing an additional 185,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,304,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $3,060,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $185.06 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.55 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average of $223.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

