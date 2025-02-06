Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,590 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $79.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

