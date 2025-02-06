Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $953,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.67.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $412.80 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

