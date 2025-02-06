Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,526 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.83 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

