Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

