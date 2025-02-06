Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 16,487 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $207.15 and a one year high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

