Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 362 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $190.12 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

