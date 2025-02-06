Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $653.87 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $613.54 and its 200 day moving average is $756.52.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,231. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

