Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00001757 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $234,725.90 and approximately $12,100.19 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

Strong Token Trading

