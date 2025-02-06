Summit Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

