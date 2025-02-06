Summit Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,453 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

