Summit Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 325,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $171.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.51 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

