Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,104 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $811.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

