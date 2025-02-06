Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 713 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 361.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $66.89.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

