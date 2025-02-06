Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 807 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average is $117.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

