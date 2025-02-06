Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $32.97. 29,967,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 35,457,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

