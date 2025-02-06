Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 14,715,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 32,610,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

