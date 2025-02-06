Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Playtika by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 326,890 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 150,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 14.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,137,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 291,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $2,381,620.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,000,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,171,168.31. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 753,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,985. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

