Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $52.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

