Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $431,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

